UNC basketball set to host five-star Recruit for Unofficial visit

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers is a rising prospect in the 2024 class that is drawing interest from several top programs. And one of the latest offers he’s received is from Hubert Davis and North Carolina.

The Tar Heels officially offered Flowers earlier in the week after spending over a year watching him play and showing interest. With UNC in the mix, Flowers has said that it will certainly impact his recruitment, which is good news for the Tar Heels.

And now on Thursday, the program received some more good news.

Flowers told Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan that he will take more visits this Fall, including one to North Carolina. The Recruit plans on unofficially visiting the Tar Heels:

Flowers is in the process of scheduling official visits to Oregon, Kansas and Georgia State, and also plans to take unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky. “I’ve been talking to Duke for a while now, and I’ve been talking to North Carolina since the Chick-fil-A Classic last December,” says Flowers, whose latest offers came from North Carolina, Louisville and Florida State this week “I’ve got a great relationship with Coach Davis and Coach May at UNC. They’ve been really high on me and been to a lot of my games. Duke has been in touch consistently, and I’ve been talking to Coach Orlando at Kentucky, too, so I’m just staying open and seeing where things go. It’s all about where I can elevate my game; that’s the most important thing for me.”

The Recruit has a busy Fall ahead of him here with visits as his recruitment Picks up. Flowers is also planning on cutting his list down more in October, so UNC should have a good chance to leave an impression on him,

The 6-foot-8 small forward is ranked No. 6 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.