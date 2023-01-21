UNC basketball set to Honor 1993 national Championship team against NC State

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball will Honor the 1993 national Championship team in a Halftime ceremony Saturday afternoon during the Tar Heels’ home game against Rival NC State.

It’s the 30-year reunion for UNC’s 1992-93 national champions, who capped their title run with a 77-71 win against Michigan in New Orleans to win the school’s third NCAA title and the second under legendary Coach Dean Smith.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis, who played under Smith from 1988-92, on Friday said honoring those title-winning Tar Heels is “very important to me.”

“It’s really important for the former players to come back and be able to identify with this place and say this is the place where I went to school, this is the Carolina that I went to,” Davis said.

“It’s really important, and it’s a huge reason why the staff that I work with connects to all of those coaching eras, because I wanted to give our guys the full body and the full menu of what this place is about.”

PREDICTION:North Carolina basketball vs. NC State: Score Prediction for ACC rivalry Showdown

WHAT’S THE WORD?:UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis learns a new word from Armando Bacot

UNC’s 1993 Seniors George Lynch, Henrik Rödl, Travis Stephenson and Matt Wenstrom are among the former players expected to be in attendance, along with Donald Williams – the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in ’93 – and All-America center Eric Montross.

Pat Sullivan, a junior in 1993, is UNC’s current director of recruiting. The 1992-93 Squad went 34-4, winning the ACC regular-season title before an NCAA Tournament run that included an overtime win against Cincinnati to clinch a spot in the Final Four.

Williams scored 25 points in each game at the Superdome as the Tar Heels topped Kansas and the Wolverines to cut down the nets. He remains the last player to score 25 or more points in both games in the Final Four.

As for UNC’s current squad, the Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) tip off against NC State (15-4, 5-3) at 5 pm Saturday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Staff Writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.