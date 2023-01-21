UNC basketball set to Honor 1993 national Championship team against NC State

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball will Honor the 1993 national Championship team in a Halftime ceremony Saturday afternoon during the Tar Heels’ home game against Rival NC State.

It’s the 30-year reunion for UNC’s 1992-93 national champions, who capped their title run with a 77-71 win against Michigan in New Orleans to win the school’s third NCAA title and the second under legendary Coach Dean Smith.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis, who played under Smith from 1988-92, on Friday said honoring those title-winning Tar Heels is “very important to me.”

“It’s really important for the former players to come back and be able to identify with this place and say this is the place where I went to school, this is the Carolina that I went to,” Davis said.

