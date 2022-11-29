UNC basketball score Prediction vs. Indiana: Our Scouting report

North Carolina basketball heads to Indiana for its first true road game of the season with hopes of avoiding its first three-game losing streak since February 2020.

After back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, the Tar Heels (5-2) went from No. 1 to 18th in the AP poll. The program lost consecutive games as the top-ranked team for the first time since 1986.

UNC will look to get back on track against the 10th-ranked Hoosiers (6-0) on Wednesday (9:15 pm, ESPN) at Assembly Hall.

Here are some things to know and score a Prediction ahead of Carolina’s eighth game of the season.

Armando Bacot injury

UNC basketball's Armando Bacot (5) is nursing an ankle injury ahead of the Tar Heels' game at Indiana.

The Tar Heels could be without their best player Wednesday night in Bloomington.

Armando Bacot, a preseason All-American, is averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. The senior had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Quadruple overtime loss to Alabama, but played sparingly in the extra periods.

Following Sunday’s game, Bacot told Reporters he felt “sharp pains” in his right ankle, but he’s going to try his hardest to play at Indiana. As of Monday afternoon, his status remains unknown.

