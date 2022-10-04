UNC Basketball: Roy Williams Discusses Retirement

Former UNC Basketball Head Coach Roy Williams has been enjoying his retirement. They recently spoke with college basketball Insider Kyle Tucker.

Hall of Fame Coach Roy Williams might be retired, but he is far from taking it easy.

The legendary former UNC basketball head coach was a regular for nearly all of the Tar Heel games last season. The camera would generally find him at some point during each game. He has also been seen on several golf courses.

Coach Williams recently spoke with Kyle Tucker of college basketball Insider and shared a brief update.

Needed Roy Williams for a story. Retirement update: “I miss coaching tremendously, every day. But I made the decision for the right reasons, the right way, so I’m at peace. Luke Bryan’s got a song, says find something you love and do it for work. I did that 48 years. Lucky guy.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 27, 2022

It’s not surprising that Williams misses coaching. When you do something for so long, you’re bound to miss it at some point. However, Williams realizes how special his career was, one that coaches across the country wish they could one day measure up to.

Williams Retired on April 1, 2021. The date prompted many to think it was just an April fool’s joke. It wasn’t. At his press conference, Williams said the following:

“Everyone wants to know the reason, and the reason is very simple. Every time somebody would ask me how long I was going to go, I would always say the same thing: as long as my health allows me to do it. But deep down inside, I knew that the only thing that would speed that up is if I did not feel any longer that I was the right man for the job… I no longer feel that I am the right man for the job.”

Hubert Davis was named to replace Williams as the head Coach on April 6, 2021. There was no year-long retirement party or ESPN specials. Williams left on his own terms, in his own way. He found a way to be around the program but not be the story of the program. His genuine excitement during the run to the national championship was a lasting image of an incredible season.

We hope to continue to see him for many years to come.

