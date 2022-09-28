UNC basketball Recruit visit tracker: Key targets set to visit campus this Fall

The UNC basketball program gets its 2022-23 season ‘tipped’ off on Friday with “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” — previously known as “Late Night”.

It’s a huge recruiting event for the Tar Heels and has been a night that has played host to numerous high-profile prospects, including what are now 45 McDonald’s All-Americans.

The Tar Heels will be hosting two key visitors this weekend for official visits, one in the 2023 class and another in the 2024 class.

Moving forward, there are five 2023 or 2024 prospects with scheduled official visits — all top priority targets for the UNC basketball program.

Here is a full breakdown of the key visitors who are already scheduled to be on campus over the next month.

Zayden High – Sept. 30



UNC gets its visits kicked off with the most important visitor of the fall in four-star 2023 forward Zayden High. He will be on campus for his senior year official visit from September 30 to October 2.

High is ranked the No. 48 player in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 9 overall power forward in the class.

He has taken two official visits, to Michigan and Villanova, up to this point.

UNC was originally involved with High before the commitment of GG Jackson, but after Landing his pledge, the Tar Heels backed off. After Jackson backed off his commitment, UNC turned its attention back to High.

Despite the flip-flop of priority on High, the Tar Heels still have a very good chance of Landing the four-star forward.

This is the most important visit of the recruiting cycle as it stands right now for North Carolina.

Boogie Fland – Sept. 30



In addition to High, North Carolina will also have five-star point guard Boogie Fland on campus this weekend, from September 30 to October 2. This will be a junior year official visit.

Fland is a five-star guard ranked No. 10 in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 1 combo guard in the class. He holds offers from

Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Villanova, UCLA, Kansas, Indiana, Illinois and Pittsburgh are some of the other numerous offers for Fland.

In June, Fland helped the US 17U basketball team win a gold medal during the FIBA ​​U17 Basketball World Cup.

Fland is from Archbishop Stepinac (NY) High School, the same high school that current guard RJ Davis is from.

The connection that Hubert Davis has to the New York area could play a role in this recruitment as it continues.

Elliot Cadeau – Oct. 7



From one five-star point guard to another, UNC will host top-10 guard in the 2024 class Elliot Cadeau the weekend of October 7. This will be a junior year official visit.

This will be the second official visit for Cadeau as he took his first to Texas Tech the weekend of September 24.

Cadeau is ranked No. 6 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 1 point guard.

Cadeau is originally from New Jersey but transferred to Link Academy (Mo.) this summer.

Baylor, Louisville and USC are some of the other programs heavily involved.

James Brown – Oct. 15



While North Carolina will have a few guards on campus the first few weeks of visits, it turns its attention to a key 2024 big man over the weekend of October 15 as James Brown will be on campus.

Brown is a four-star forward ranked No. 29 in the 2024 class. He also has visits set up to Missouri (Oct. 1), Michigan State (Oct. 7), Duke (Oct. 20) and Illinois (Nov. 4). All of which are official visits.

Brown has previously said that North Carolina was a ‘dream school’ of his growing up, but that by no means has the Tar Heels in the lead in this recruitment.

Illinois, the Hometown program, seems to be the perceived leader at the moment. He has taken a few Unofficial visits and he has a high school teammate already committed to the Illini.

Ian Jackson – Nov. 11



The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class Ian Jackson is the most notable prospect to be on campus for North Carolina.

The five-star wing will be taking a junior year official is it the weekend of November 11 to Chapel Hill. He has another scheduled to LSU on November 4.

There is an intriguing storyline with Jackson, as he has been open about the potential to reclassify to 2023. While nothing is set in stone, it is something that is on the table.

Jackson is also another New York prospect, playing for Cardinal Hayes (NY) and New York Wiz Kids on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.