UNC Basketball Recreates Iconic Sports Illustrated 1981-82 Cover Photo

Shortly after being announced as the Associated Press’ preseason No. 1 team ahead of the 2022-23 season, North Carolina basketball released a Fantastic Recreation of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover from the 1981-82 season that Featured UNC head Coach Dean Smith and star returnees James Worthy, Jimmy Black, Matt Doherty and Sam Perkins. In their place stands Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.

The 1981-82 Tar Heels were the second team in program history to enter the season as the top-ranked team. The four are on the cover, plus a freshman Michael Jordanwould win Smith’s first title that season.

Coming off a National Championship appearance, UNC has been tabbed as the AP preseason No. 1 for a record tenth time. The Tar Heels have been voted No. 1 in the preseason in 1977-78, 1981-82, 1983-84, 1986-87, 1993-94, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2011-12, 2015-16 and 2022-23.

Gonzaga (No. 2), Houston (No. 3), Kentucky (No. 4), Baylor and Kansas (tied for No. 5) round out the top five.

Check out the two covers below:

Come on now. They absolutely NAILED this. pic.twitter.com/qibbssmg16 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 17, 2022

The preseason hype for the Tar Heels starts with the return of four starters from last year’s team. All-ACC big man Armando Bacot is back after averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds last season. They closed the year with six straight double-doubles and finished with 31 for the season. Bacot led Carolina in scoring (16.3), rebounding (13.1), field goal percentage (.569) and blocks (65) en route to becoming the first Tar Heel to ever lead the team in those categories in consecutive seasons.

Joining Bacot on UNC’s roster are starters RJ Davis and Caleb Love. The junior duo gives the Tar Heels one of the best and most experienced backcourts in the nation. Also back is a fifth-year wing and outstanding defender Leaky Black.

UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis is Entering his second season at the helm in Chapel Hill. In his first season at North Carolina, Davis led the Tar Heels on a remarkable and surprising Final Four run. The approach is no different in 2022-23, despite more talent, depth, and increased national attention and pressure.

“There’s no difference in approach this year compared to last year,” Davis said at ACC Media Day last Wednesday in Charlotte. “The attention to detail, the focus on our preparation, our practice, and letting our play speak for itself, those are the things that I consistently talked about last year. And those are the things that I’ve consistently talked through the offseason and at the beginning of practice.”

Joining UNC’s four returning starters is Northwestern transfer big man Pete Nance. The 6-foot-11 fifth-year player provides size, depth, skill, and playmaking ability in Carolina’s frontcourt. He is expected to start at the ‘4,’ but can also be a backup for Bacot at the ‘5.’

“The reason that we wanted and needed Pete was because of his skillset, his talent, his ability,” Davia said. “That would be negligent on my part to ask anybody to fill a role in which they would have to play like somebody else. I want them to be their own player, their own unique way that they bring value out there on the floor. I like where our team is at, I like the potential that we have, and we’ll see what happens this year.”

UNC will also turn to junior forwards Puff Johnsonsophomore forward Dontrez Stylesand freshman point guard Seth Trimble as depth pieces. Davis has expressed the desire to expand his rotation in 2022-23.

With preseason No. 1 recognition comes increased pressure. The Tar Heels got to the final game last season but fell a few points short of cutting down the nets. RJ Davis said last week that it is “Championship or bust” for UNC this season.

“My hope in reaching our full potential puts us in a position to be where we were last year and maybe change the narrative and be the last team standing on Monday night,” Caoch Davis said. “But the focus and the process for me is on the practice, on the preparation, on the process and in letting our play speak for itself.”

UNC opens the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 vs. UNC Wilmington in Chapel Hill’s Smith Center.