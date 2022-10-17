UNC basketball ranked No. 1 in preseason AP poll; Duke basketball top 10

Coming off a surprising run to the NCAA Tournament Finals last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team was voted preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday.

The Tar Heels, which return four starters from last year’s Squad that lost to Kansas in the NCAA Championship game, earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.

The Bulldogs received 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky had the other two.

It is the 10th time that North Carolina has been preseason No. 1, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP poll. But only twice during those years did the Tar Heels reach the national championship game, and only the 1981-82 team with James Worthy and Michael Jordan ultimately cut down the nets.

The Duke Blue Devils come in at No. 7 behind first-year Coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski after last season. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 9 in last year’s final AP poll and advanced to the Final Four in New Orleans before suffering a loss to UNC in the national semifinal.

More: LIFE AFTER COACH KDuke basketball Coach Jon Scheyer moving on from the Coach K era

This is the 27th straight season Duke has been ranked in the top 10 at least once.

Virginia is the only other ACC team in the top 25, coming in at No. 18.

The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five ranked teams. The Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC have three apiece and the Big East has two. The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team in the poll.