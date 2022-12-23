UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win

UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As a guy who lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.

In a role reversal, the Tar Heels were hitting Threes in the first half which honestly, kept them in the game. Versus Ohio State, UNC couldn’t hit any Threes and had to rely on Armando Bacot to keep that game somewhat close.

It is often said that certain programs are “physical” or “soft.” The Tar Heels are often labeled as “soft” and honestly, some teams have been. Not this team. Not this year. It’s good to see the toughness and response when pushed.

Head Coach Hubert Davis preached getting up after being punched throughout the tournament last year and early this season. That is what this team did last night.

I still have concerns about body language and the lack of playing time for Tyler Nickel and Dontrez Styles. They are doing all of the team things and are active on the bench, but these two players need to see more minutes. On that same note, I would like to see more time given to Jalen Washington.

The Tar Heels have a chance to take advantage of a softer schedule for the next 4-5 games before facing off with Virginia. We all know that no game in the ACC should be taken for granted, especially on the road, but these are games this team should win.

Bacot continues to play his way back to health. He was dominant in the post again often beating double teams to score.

Leaky Black made at least two Incredible defensive plays at critical moments yesterday.

Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard is one of those coaches, like UCLA’s Mick Cronin, that seems to like to spend a lot of time on the actual playing floor and not in the coaches’ box on the sideline.

Charlotte was a home away from home for the Tar Heels and I am thrilled I got to be a part of it. Even for just one night.

