UNC Basketball: Random Observations Citadel Win

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 13: Bailey Conrad #32 of the Citadel Bulldogs defends Jalen Washington #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 13, 2022 in Chapel Hill , North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 100-64. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC Basketball defeated Citadel 100-67 in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. It was a good “get healthy” game leading up to back-to-back games versus Ohio State and Michigan.

Welcome to the 2022-2023 UNC basketball season Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Dontrez Styles and Will Shaver. I know they had already seen limited action but tonight they were able to put together quality in-game minutes.

Leading into another tough two games ahead, it was good to see the starters find their groove and then get some rest.

It was equally exciting to see the bench get some experience as well.

Nickel struggled in his first few minutes but started to show the shooting stroke that we have all been waiting for. Nickel played 18 minutes, was 5-10 from the floor including 3-8 from behind the arch.

Washington played just 6 minutes but was efficient and effective in his limited time. They finished with 6 points. His length in the paint disrupted a number of Citadel shots at the rim.

Great to see the ball and man movement tonight. Heels need to continue to build on that. They finished the game with a season-high 24 assists.

It was also great to see the return of the Tar Heel transition game. Much of that can be attributed to being more intentional on the defensive end. It wasn’t great but it was better. Something that they can continue to build is for sure.

Puff Johnson only played 7 minutes. Not sure if it was just a matter of getting other guys’ minutes or if he was resting some injury.

Seth Trimble played 21 minutes and is now a big part of the early rotation for Coach Hubert Davis.

The confidence gained tonight will be so important as this Tar Heel team continues to put together the connectedness we witnessed at the end of last season.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.