UNC basketball program set to host top player in 2024 class for visit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will soon get the chance to impress the top Recruit in the 2024 class for an official visit.

Five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson has set his official visits for the Fall and the Tar Heels are on his list to receive one. Jackson will be on UNC’s campus on November 11th for an official visit per Zag’sBlog.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has a total of 11 offers in his recruitment, drawing interest from blue blood programs like UNC, Kentucky, Kansas and Duke in his recruitment so far. Getting Jackson on campus is huge for the Tar Heels as they have to battle out some top programs to land him.

The Tar Heels have shown interest in Jackson for a while now and Davis and the UNC staff have even visited him recently. UNC currently has one commitment in the 2024 class with Drake Powell becoming the first player to verbally commit and now the staff is looking to add to that class in a big way.

Jackson is ranked No. 1 overall, the No. 1 player in New York, and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.