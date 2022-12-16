UNC Basketball program checking in on top 2024 prospect

Dec 8, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Cardinal Hayes Cardinals guard Ian Jackson (11) against the Duncanville High School Panthers during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC basketball program is making the most of its time in New York City, as they are making a visit to one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.

While they are in New York City, the UNC basketball program is making the most of their visit.

North Carolina AC Jeff Lebo will be at Cardinal Hayes (NY) today to see 2024 5 ⭐️ Ian Jackson (@22_captainjack) per @CoachDavidSisk @UNC_Basketball @HayesHoopsCHSAA @wizkidsaau — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) December 16, 2022

On Friday, Assistant Coach Jeff Lebo will be taking a trip to Cardinal Hayes High School. The reason for his visit is to see five-star Class of 2024 prospect Ian Jackson practice.

Jackson is one of the top prospects in his graduating class, as 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 overall player and the top player coming from the stat

e of New York. The Tar Heels, along with many others, have shown plenty of interest, as they hope to secure a commitment from one of the nation’s top talents.

This visit comes just weeks before Jackson is expected to take his official visit to Chapel Hill. The Bronx, New York native is slated to visit on January 6, 2023, as Lebo will go to see him on his home turf before he makes the trip to North Carolina.

Jackson seems to be inching closer towards a decision, as the Tar Heels are making every effort to convince him to join the UNC basketball program in the future.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.