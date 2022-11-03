UNC Basketball Player Preview: Pete Nance

Similar to former North Carolina forward Brady Manek, Northwestern transfer and current Tar Heel Pete Nance will only spend one season in Chapel Hill.

Like Manek, Nance has the chance to cement himself among UNC basketball greats and be a part of one of the most highly anticipated seasons in program history.

With four of the famous Iron Five returning, Nance will slide into the four-spot in the starting lineup.

In Friday’s exhibition contest against Johnson C. Smith, the former four-star recruit was second on the Tar Heel roster in scoring with 19 points, shooting an efficient 8-of-13 from the field.

