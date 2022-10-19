UNC basketball picked to win ACC over Duke; Armando Bacot is POY

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its All-ACC basketball preseason Awards Tuesday, voted on by the media, highlighted by preseason player Armando Bacot, a UNC senior.

Bacot, who helped lead the Tar Heels to the national title game last season, had 31 double-doubles during the 2021-2022 season. Bacot received 82 first-place votes with Miami’s Isaiah Wong finishing second with five.

Duke freshman Derek Lively II was voted the freshman of the year. Lively is the No. 1 ranked player in the 2022 class. He received 57 first-place votes with teammate Dariq Whitehead finishing second with 25.

North Carolina, recently ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll, received 90 first-place votes to win the ACC regular-season title. Duke finished second and received two votes. Virginia earned six first-place votes and voted to finish third.

ALL-ACC FIRST TEAM

UNC’s Armando Bacot (100 votes)

Miami’s Isaiah Wong (81 votes)

UNC’s Caleb Love (58 votes)

NC State’s Terquavion Smith (46 votes)

Jeremy Roach (35 votes)

SECOND TEAM

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (32 votes)

Duke’s Derek Lively II (19 votes)

VT’s Justyn Mutts (18 votes)

Clemson’s PJ Hall (17 votes)

UNC’s RJ Davis (14 votes)

ACC REGULAR SEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

North Carolina (90 first place voted) Duke (2) Virginia (6) Miami (2) Florida State Notre Dame Virginia Tech (2) Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Clemson Louisville Boston College Pitt Georgia Tech

