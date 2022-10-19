UNC basketball picked to win ACC over Duke; Armando Bacot is POY
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its All-ACC basketball preseason Awards Tuesday, voted on by the media, highlighted by preseason player Armando Bacot, a UNC senior.
Bacot, who helped lead the Tar Heels to the national title game last season, had 31 double-doubles during the 2021-2022 season. Bacot received 82 first-place votes with Miami’s Isaiah Wong finishing second with five.
Duke freshman Derek Lively II was voted the freshman of the year. Lively is the No. 1 ranked player in the 2022 class. He received 57 first-place votes with teammate Dariq Whitehead finishing second with 25.
North Carolina, recently ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll, received 90 first-place votes to win the ACC regular-season title. Duke finished second and received two votes. Virginia earned six first-place votes and voted to finish third.
ALL-ACC FIRST TEAM
- UNC’s Armando Bacot (100 votes)
- Miami’s Isaiah Wong (81 votes)
- UNC’s Caleb Love (58 votes)
- NC State’s Terquavion Smith (46 votes)
- Jeremy Roach (35 votes)
SECOND TEAM
- Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (32 votes)
- Duke’s Derek Lively II (19 votes)
- VT’s Justyn Mutts (18 votes)
- Clemson’s PJ Hall (17 votes)
- UNC’s RJ Davis (14 votes)
ACC REGULAR SEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
- North Carolina (90 first place voted)
- Duke (2)
- Virginia (6)
- Miami (2)
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech (2)
- Syracuse
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Clemson
- Louisville
- Boston College
- Pitt
- Georgia Tech
NEW ERA IN DURHAMDuke basketball Coach Jon Scheyer moving on from the Coach K era
WOLFPACK BASKETBALLNC State’s Kevin Keatts took the blame for last year. Now he’s asking the fan base for Patience
TAR HEELS NO. 1UNC basketball ranked No. 1 in preseason AP poll; Duke opens in the top 10