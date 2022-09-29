UNC Basketball: Marvin Williams Joins Charlotte Hornets Staff – Keeping It Heel – A North Carolina Tar Heels Fan Site

Nov 25, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) drives the ball around Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former UNC Basketball standout Marvin Williams has joined the Charlotte Hornets as a staff member within the basketball operations department.

When it comes to owning the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan continues to add former UNC basketball standouts to his basketball operations staff.

Earlier this week, former Tar Heel Brandon Robinson joined the Charlotte Hornets as a Basketball Operations Assistant. To follow Robinson’s hiring, it was announced by Ross Martin at Inside Carolina that former Hornet and Tar Heel Marvin Williams has joined the staff as well.

Williams spent one season in Chapel Hill during the 2004-2005 season. He won a national championship with the Tar Heels and made himself available for the 2005 NBA Draft.

The former Tar Heel was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and was the second overall pick. He spent seven seasons with the Hawks before playing for the Utah Jazz for two seasons. He then joined the Hornets as a player for the 2014-2015 season and played a total of six seasons for Charlotte. He also had stops in the NBA with Milwaukee and Toronto.

Williams Retired from the NBA in 2020 with a career average of 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He joins the Hornets staff with the basketball operations department, where his role will focus on player programs and player development off the court. It should be noted that Williams was the first one-and-done college basketball player to earn his college degree.

Williams will join a staff that is bringing back head Coach Steve Clifford to once again lead the Hornets. He’ll look to use his past experiences to help him succeed in his newfound role.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.