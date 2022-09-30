UNC Basketball: Marcus Paige Makes His Spanish Debut – Keeping It Heel – A North Carolina Tar Heels Fan Site

Former UNC Basketball standout Marcus Paige scores a game-high 17 points in his Spanish debut for Obradoiro.

Marcus Paige continues to do Marcus Paige things.

It is no surprise that he is making an impact for this new team in Spain right away, as Taylor Vippolis gave us a preview on his Twitter account.

One of the more puzzling things for me as a Tar Heel fan is how Paige never found a home on a roster somewhere in the NBA. In a league that highly favors three-point shooters and guard play, Paige could help someone. That said, he has found a new home with Obradoiro CAB. According to Wikipedia, Obradoiro is a professional basketball team based in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia. They currently compete in the ACB League.

Paige was a member of the Tar Heels from 2012-2016 and made one of the most unforgettable shots in NCAA tournament history (Courtesy of March Madness on Youtube). We will not discuss what happened after.

The former Tar Heel was drafted in the 2nd round (55th overall) by the Brooklyn Nets. Since being drafted he has played for the Salt Lake City Stars (2016-2017), Charlotte Hornets/Greensboro Swarm (2017-2018), Partizan Belgrade (2018-2019), and Orleans Loiret Basket (2021-2022).

If you are not familiar with the UNC basketball career of Paige, he finished his career in Chapel Hill averaging 13 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. He continued the long tradition of point guard leadership in his time for the Tar Heels. Here is a quick refresher from the ACC Digital Network on YouTube.

Paige will always be a Tar Heels Legend for his toughness, clutch shots, and leadership. We will continue to follow his season with his new team.

