UNC Basketball makes first offer to prospect from Class of 2025

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have extended their first official Scholarship offer to a player from the Class of 2025.

Hubert Davis has issued his first #UNC Scholarship offer for the class of 2025 to Isiah Harwell. Details: https://t.co/s9Wnm79Cv5 pic.twitter.com/Oxmjz2n54K — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) September 24, 2022

As he’s visiting Chapel Hill on an Unofficial visit, Isiah Harwell was offered a Scholarship from Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. Harwell becomes the earliest offer that Davis has extended since he took over as the program’s head coach.

Harwell, the 6-foot-5 guard from Idaho, confirmed the offer to Inside Carolina. Assistant Coach Brad Frederick watched him closely during the summer, as he played for the Utah prospects in Adidas’ 3SSB Summer Circuit.

Although sites such as 247Sports haven’t started rating the Class of 2025 prospects, Harwell has drawn a ton of interest from some top programs. Before picking up his offer from the UNC basketball program, Harwell previously received offers from the likes of Baylor, Kansas, Texas, and Texas A&M (among others).

Here’s what 247Sports National Recruiting Director Eric Bossi has to say about the Class of 2025 standout:

“I love everything about that kid. Assuming he continues to get better, he projects as an elite prospect. He’s certainly someone I’d be in favor of making a five star in our initial 2025 rankings. He’s 6-5 (and) has good size. He’s definitely a wing, but he can put it on the floor and get to the rim. He has a nice jump shot and is a good athlete. At adidas’ 3ssB event in Seal Beach, he was one of the top three or four prospects that I saw regardless of class.”

Harwell is certainly a Talented player, and could ultimately end up being one of (if not the) best players in his graduating class. Now that the UNC basketball program’s offer is officially extended, it will be interesting to keep an eye on how his recruitment plays out.

