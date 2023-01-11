UNC basketball loses at Virginia as Armando Bacot leaves with an injury

North Carolina basketball’s road struggles continued in a 65-58 loss at No. 13 Virginia is Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) lost Armando Bacot to an injury in the opening minutes and fell to 0-4 in road games this season. The Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2) have won eight in a row against UNC in Charlottesville.

It’s unclear how long Bacot will be sidelined. Carolina travels to Louisville on Saturday before returning to the Smith Center on Jan. 17 to play Boston College.

“I know he’s hurting pretty bad,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis told Reporters in Charlottesville.

“I didn’t see the play; I just saw him on the ground, and he was in a lot of pain. I know that he’s really in a lot of pain, because in those situations throughout his career, he usually gets back out there on the floor. I’ll talk with Doug Halverson, our trainer, and see how serious it is.”

