UNC Basketball ‘Live Action’ Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held ‘Live Action with Carolina Basketball’ on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It Featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.

Four of North Carolina’s five projected starters (Leaky Black, RJ Davis, Nance, and Armando Bacot) played on the White team in its 61-47 win over the Blue team in the Live Action scrimmage. Nance and Bacot were intentionally put on the same team so that they could get more experience working together in the front court. Check out full Highlights from UNC’s ‘Live Action’ scrimmage below:

Davis led all scorers with 17 points, while Tyler Nickel paced the Blue team with 16 points (7-11 FG). Bacot (11 points), D’Marco Dunn (10 points) were the other double-figure scorers on the White team, with Dontrez Styles (10 points) and Justin McKoy (11 points) doing the same for the Blue team. Bacot (11), Styles (6), and Will Shaver (6) were the leading rebounders, while Nickel and Seth Trimble each had game-highs in assists (3).

>>> Live Action Takeaways: Focused Tar Heels Ready for the Journey <<<

“It was a lot of fun tonight,” said Hubert Davis. “One of the things that I enjoy… I love seeing our guys being celebrated. I’ve talked about this before, there’s a hunger and thirst amongst the entire team. But it’s coming (from) different directions. You have the guys from last year with experiences and the stories that they had last year. Then you’ve got four freshmen that saw what we experienced last year. And they have a Desperation of wanting to be a part of it. And then you have a transfer like Pete Nance, who comes from Northwestern, and he’s had an unbelievable career, but he wants to experience some things that he’s never experienced before. So it’s nice to see that and it’s great to be out there on the floor with them.”