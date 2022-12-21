UNC Basketball in the Jumpman Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times

The UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Charlotte this week for the Jumpman Invitational. Both teams will take on Michigan as part of the four-team event. For the No. 6 Women’s team, it’s a chance to pick up a third ranked win of the season against the No. 19 Wolverines. For the men, it’s a chance for the Tar Heels to win their fourth straight game after a four-game losing streak.

If you aren’t in the Queen City to watch the games, here’s how to follow along at home:

Broadcast Schedule

Those hoping to listen on the radio with Matt Krause and Jones Angell on the call can do so at 97.9 FM and 1360 AM, or by streaming the radio broadcast on Chapelboro.com.

97.9 The Hill’s radio coverage of the Women’s game Tuesday night will begin at 6:30 pm with the Reed’s Jewelers Pregame Show. Action will tip off at 7 pm

97.9 The Hill’s radio coverage of the men’s game Wednesday night will begin at 5:30 pm with Countdown to Tip-Off with Brighton McConnell. At 6 pm, the broadcast will shift over to Jones Angell and the Tar Heel Sports Network for their pregame coverage until tip-off. They will also carry postgame coverage for approximately an hour after the conclusion of the game.

For regular season and ACC Tournament broadcasts of men’s basketball games, you can access the stream (computer, tablet or phone) through Chapelboro.com, TuneIN or most streaming apps, but you must be within 75-miles of Chapel Hill and have your location services for your device turned on. This applies to Hubert Davis Live but does not apply to Countdown to Tip-Off with Brighton McConnell, which you can stream from anywhere in the world 90 minutes before tip-off! If you live more than 75 miles outside of Chapel Hill, you can access the Tar Heel Sports Network game broadcast stream through the Varsity Network.

TV Schedule

Television coverage of the Women’s game begins at 7 pm Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Television coverage of the men’s game begins at 7 pm Wednesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

What if I don’t have cable?

A live stream will be available on ESPN’s digital platforms.

Additionally, several cord-cutting options carry the ESPN family of networks.

YouTube TV prices at $65/month and carries the entire ESPN family of channels, including the ACC Network.

Hulu TV also goes for $70/month and includes all ESPN channels, but does not carry MLB Network, NBA TV or NFL Red Zone.

Sling TV is the cheapest option at $40/month for the Orange package. Be sure to avoid Sling Blue, as that package does not carry ESPN.

