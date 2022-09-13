UNC basketball full 2022-23 schedule

We are still weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, but with the weather turning to Fall, the game will be back before we know it.

On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, as each team will play 20 games in the conference in addition to their non-conference schedule. And with that release, it means we now have the full schedule for the upcoming Tar Heels’ season.

As UNC enters this season with high expectations coming off a Final Four run a year ago, they will be tested early with non-conference games against Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio State, plus the Phil Knight Invitational which features Villanova, Iowa State, Alabama , and Michigan State.

The Tar Heels will open up ACC play on the road at Virginia Tech on December 4th and will then host Georgia Tech on December 10th before returning to non-conference play. The rest of the ACC schedule begins in late December.

Let’s take a look at the full schedule below:

October 28 vs. Johnson C. Smith (exhibition game)



All-Time series record: First meeting

November 7 vs. UNC-Wilmington



All-Time series record: UNC leads 5-0

November 11 vs. College of Charleston



All-Time series record: UNC leads 6-3

November 15 vs. Gardner-Webb



All-Time series record: UNC leads 5-0

November 20 vs. James Madison



All-Time series record: UNC leads 3-0

November 24 Phil Knight Invitational vs. Portland (1 p.m.)



All-Time series record: UNC leads 1-0

November 25 PKI vs. Villanova/Iowa State



vs. either Villanova or Iowa State. TBD.

November 27 PKI vs. Alabama/Michigan St, Oregon/UConn



vs. either Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, UCONN; TBD

November 30 at Indiana (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)



All-Time series record: Indiana leads 9-6

December 4 at Virginia Tech (ACC)



All-Time series record: UNC leads 36-9

December 10 vs. Georgia Tech (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 69-27

December 13 vs. The Citadel



All-time series: UNC leads 18-0

December 17 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic at MSG)



All-time series: UNC leads 11-2

December 21 vs. Michigan (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)



All-time series: UNC leads 5-4

December 30/31 at Pitt (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 15-5

January 4 vs Wake Forest (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 109-51

January 7 vs. Notre Dame (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 27-9

January 10 at Virginia (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 105-41

January 14 at Louisville (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 18-6

January 17 vs. Boston College (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 20-6

January 21 vs NC State (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 117-58

January 24 at Syracuse (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 15-6

February 1 vs. Pitt (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 15-5

February 4 at Duke (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 102-87

February 7 at Wake Forest (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 109-51

February 11 vs. Clemson (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 122-22

February 13 vs Miami (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 26-9

February 19 at NC State (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 117-58

February 22 at Notre Dame (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 27-9

February 25 vs. Virginia (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 105-41

February 27 at Florida State (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 52-16

March 4 vs. Duke (ACC)



All-time series: UNC leads 102-87