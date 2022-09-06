UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers.

Truly Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina #GoTarheels pic.twitter.com/KOU5fcDSvk — Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) September 5, 2022

On Monday night, it was reported by multiple sources that Flowers received his offer from the Tar Heels. The Charlotte, North Carolina native confirmed it when he posted the above tweet on his personal Twitter account.

Flowers is considered to be one of the best overall prospects in his graduating class. Currently, 247Sports Composite Ranks him as the No. 8 overall player, while regarding him as the top prospect coming out of the state of North Carolina.

Although recruiting sites such as 247Sports and On3 list him as a small forward, Flowers considers himself a point guard. If you take a closer look at his Twitter bio, Flowers simply put “6’9 PG’.”

This offer shouldn’t be a surprise, given that Davis and Assistant Coach Sean May have been working to create a relationship with Flowers. As they’ve gotten to know him better, they identified him as a good fit for the UNC basketball program moving forward.

The Tar Heels will have plenty of competition for Flowers, especially given that Flowers has mentioned before that he grew up a fan of Duke. However, this won’t derail North Carolina’s pursuit of Flowers, as they’ll do everything they can to convince him that Chapel Hill is the right place for him.

With the offer to Flowers, the UNC basketball program has now extended nine offers to Class of 2024 prospects. They have yet to secure a commitment from this recruiting class.

