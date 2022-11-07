CHAPEL HILL, NC — Several days before their season opener, six North Carolina basketball players gathered in the Smith Center’s Hall of Champions area Thursday afternoon to each sign more than 1,000 items, including posters and trading cards. This is Carolina Basketball in year two of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era.

Over the past 17 months, UNC’s Athletes have been among those Nationwide to parlay their brand and time into a personal financial windfall. From advertisements, to Appearances and sponsorships for everything from Burger joints Thu Plumbing companies, the chaotic scene across the country after the NCAA approved the NIL policy has changed the landscape of collegiate athletics. The basketball team has recently utilized the group Licensing ability with a barnstorming tour in the spring and Blue White exhibition game in August.

Thursday’s signing marked NIL FanBox’s second season as a partner with North Carolina, as owner Terry Comer learned from the Inaugural effort by improving the quality of Merchandise and tweaking the model. FanBox distributed a total of $102,000 last December to the men’s and women’s basketball teams, with individual compensation following a tiered model among more than 30 participants.

This year the approach has been pared down based on fan feedback for “starpower,” as Comer put it. The deal is with seven current UNC standouts — Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, and Pete Nance, plus quarterback Drake Maye — and a Tar Heel Legend in Tyler Hansbrough. The participants were again given compensation in advance, and will be able to earn more by way of commission on new sales. Shipments are scheduled to go out in January to those who have subscribed for year two. For information on how to subscribe, visit https://nilfanbox.com.

“It is real good for exposure,” said junior Puff Johnson. “I mean, I see all these posters and I just think about what I’m signing. This one is going to someone, this one is going to someone. It is a real cool experience.

“Of course with NIL, my college experience is different than someone who played back in 2016, just because of the list of possible things we can do. I did not expect it to be like this once NIL became a thing. I knew Carolina had a brand, but I didn’t know the brand was this big.”

Comer negotiated the deal through The Brandr Group, which is UNC’s group Licensing partner. UNC Athletes choose to opt in to the program and thereby become eligible to participate in deals like FanBox.

“Memorabilia is the Essence of what name, image and likeness is all about,” Comer said during Thursday’s signing. “So it was a clear match to go out and create a product where the fans opt in every single year. We worked closely with Brandr, and we’re the only university-approved memorabilia platform in the country. We want to create a Trusted product, a product that creates this pathway where fans can know exactly when their memorabilia was signed and by whom.”

