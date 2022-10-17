UNC Basketball earns commitment from four-star Zayden High

The UNC basketball program has added another player to its “Jordan Class,” as four-star big man Zayden High has committed to North Carolina.

As his recruitment began heating up, all signs pointed to the UNC basketball program being the favorite to land four-star Zayden High.

Today, the Spring Branch, Texas native confirmed that, as he’s officially committed to the University of North Carolina.

The Tar Heels weren’t the first program to express interest in High but did more than enough to lure him to Chapel Hill.

Back in April, High put on a show, as he scored 27 points against then UNC basketball commit GG Jackson. North Carolina had an interest at that time, but no available Scholarships to offer.

Then, Jackson de-committed and made his way to South Carolina, opening an opportunity for the Tar Heels to recruit him.

High made an official visit to Chapel Hill on September 30 and included the Tar Heels among his five Finalists just a few days later. Now, two weeks later, High decided that he was ready to make his final decision.

A telling factor in his recruitment came when he canceled his official visit to Arkansas, one of his five finalists. Once that happened, it seemed that High was destined for Chapel Hill, given how much he seemed to enjoy his visit to the campus.

The Tar Heels coaching staff sold High on the fact that he can come in and fulfill a similar role as Brady Manek did a season ago. With his skillset, High has the potential to be an impact player from the minute he steps on campus.

High joins five-star guard Simeon Wilcher as part of the Tar Heels “Jordan Year” recruiting class. They currently Rank as the No. 48 overall player in his class, as well as the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Texas (according to 247Sports Composite).

This is a big commitment for the Tar Heels, as they not only fill the void left by Jackson but also bring in a very talented big man with a skill set that should fit Hubert Davis’ system very nicely.

With the addition of High, we’ll have to wait and see if the UNC basketball program looks to add more to its 2023 recruiting class. It’s possible that they could try to add another player or two to the class, but it’s also just as likely that they begin to really focus their attention on future recruiting classes.

