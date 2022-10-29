UNC Basketball announces four players OUT for exhibition game

The UNC basketball program will hit the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season as they host Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition game.

Hubert Davis and the Squad enter this season as one of the favorites to win it all come April, but they need to start strong this year. And looking good in the exhibition game will be a good start.

When UNC hits the court, they will be without four players. The program announced that RJ Davis (sprained right hand), Justin McKoy (Non-Covid illness), Puff Johnson (Knee soreness), and Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will NOT play in the game.

The Tar Heels will be without four players Tonight vs. Johnson C. Smith ⤵️ – Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness)

– RJ Davis (sprained right hand)

– Puff Johnson (right knee soreness)

– Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) October 28, 2022

We don’t know the extent of these injuries in terms of it being severe or not, but the two that obviously stand out are Johnson and Davis right now. Davis is expected to be the starting point guard and this could just be precautionary for him.

As for Johnson, he’s expected to play a big role off the bench on the perimeter for UNC. The knee soreness doesn’t sound great and this could also be precautionary.

Still, these are something to monitor moving forward as the regular season begins in under two weeks.

