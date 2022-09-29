UNC Basketball: ACC Highest Winning Percentages – Keeping It Heel – A North Carolina Tar Heels Fan Site

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 25: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the second half of the game against the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

UNC Basketball is ranked number one in the ACC Highest Winning Percentage All-Time list, as posted by FOX College Hoops posted this week.

Fox College Hoops tweeted the all-time highest winning percentage rankings for the ACC this week and the Tar Heels sit at the top.

It should not surprise anyone that the Tar Heels and Blue Devils sit at the top of the poll. It is just another thing that makes the rivalry so strong. There is much that I cannot tell from this poll. I am making the Assumption that these numbers for Syracuse, Louisville, Notre Dame, Boston College, Miami, and Virginia Tech are after they joined the ACC and not their all-time winning percentages.

Virginia and Florida State have had great success over the past few years and yet they are both still seventh and eighth respectively. Another surprise is to see Pitt at number nine. The Panthers have not seen the success they initially had in the ACC under Jamie Dixon.

As we know, there is a major change happening within the hall of fame coaches on some of the top teams. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils now shift to new head coaches. Many wonder how long Coach Jim Boeheim will continue before retiring just as Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski recently have.

One additional takeaway, as fans of a team within the ACC, I believe we can all agree that there are no “easy wins.” Head coaching changes, renewed recruiting and exceptional talent will always make every game difficult. It will be interesting to see where this poll is in the next 5 years. One thing is for sure, the ACC is the best conference in college basketball.

