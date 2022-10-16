UNC basketball 2023 target set to commit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will soon learn their fate for a four-star recruiting target in the 2023 class.

The Lone UNC recruiting target in 2023 is four-star forward Zayden High. A prospect out of Texas recently visited UNC and is seeing his recruitment take off here this Fall. And now it appears as if he’s ready to make his decision.

Per Paul Biancardi, High is set to make his commitment to a program on Sunday afternoon live on ESPN2. The Recruit is down to UNC, Arkansas, Michigan, Texas, and Villanova ahead of decision day on Sunday afternoon as Biancardi notes:

Recruiting News: Zayden High will make his college announcement on Sunday, October 16th on ESPN2. Time is TBD. Final schools:

Arkansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Villanova.@zayy23den @AZCompass_Prep @JL3Elite @ESPN_Schick @brdrleague @SCNext

https://t.co/pZTup5fYtc — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) October 14, 2022

Right now, there are no crystal ball predictions for High on 247Sports, but UNC has to feel good with where they are at in this recruitment. Anytime a Recruit was recently on campus and then decides to make a decision soon after, that’s always a great sign.

UNC currently has just one player committed in 2023 with five-star guard Simeon Wilcher committing last year.

