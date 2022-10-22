UNC Basketball 2023-22 Snapshot Profile: Will Shaver

Three-star center Will Shaver committed to North Carolina in 2021 as one of four prospects in the 2022 class. But Shaver made the decision to enroll early and join the team in January.

The center didn’t appear in a single game but was around the team and was able to practice, earning some experience early on. Now, he enters his redshirt freshman season and welcomes in the other three as part of the 2022 class in hopes of making a legit impact.

At 6-foot-10, Shaver has good size for the center position. But he will likely need another year to develop and learn behind a guy like Armando Bacot before he’s ready for serious minutes. And that’s not a bad thing at all.

Gaining as much experience as he can will be key here for Shaver as the Tar Heels could use him down the line with Bacot likely leaving after this season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Ht: 6’10

Weight: 260

247Sports Composite Rankings

Three-Star /No. 143 overall/ No. 2 in Alabama // No. 21C

Class of 2023: Redshirt Freshman

Depth Chart Overview

As mentioned above, Shaver will begin the year on the bench likely behind both Armando Bacot and Jalen Washington. He could get some minutes, especially early on in the season in games where the Tar Heels can get big leads in the second half. Shaver could also see minutes to spell Bacot and give him a breather if needed as well.

Preseason Bold Prediction

Shaver does see some time this year and grabs somewhere between 15-20 rebounds total this season. I think this could be doable for him if he does get more minutes than we think he will, too.

Players’ Photo Gallery

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four – Practice NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Will Shaver #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots… NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Will Shaver #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-21-will-shaver/



NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four – Practice NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Will Shaver #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks… NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Will Shaver #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks the ball during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-21-will-shaver/



NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four – Practice NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Will Shaver #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks… NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Will Shaver #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks the ball during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-21-will-shaver/

