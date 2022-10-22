UNC Basketball 2023-22 Snapshot Profile: Will Shaver
Three-star center Will Shaver committed to North Carolina in 2021 as one of four prospects in the 2022 class. But Shaver made the decision to enroll early and join the team in January.
The center didn’t appear in a single game but was around the team and was able to practice, earning some experience early on. Now, he enters his redshirt freshman season and welcomes in the other three as part of the 2022 class in hopes of making a legit impact.
At 6-foot-10, Shaver has good size for the center position. But he will likely need another year to develop and learn behind a guy like Armando Bacot before he’s ready for serious minutes. And that’s not a bad thing at all.
Gaining as much experience as he can will be key here for Shaver as the Tar Heels could use him down the line with Bacot likely leaving after this season.
Preseason Player Profile
Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama
Ht: 6’10
Weight: 260
247Sports Composite Rankings
Three-Star /No. 143 overall/ No. 2 in Alabama // No. 21C
Class of 2023: Redshirt Freshman
Depth Chart Overview
As mentioned above, Shaver will begin the year on the bench likely behind both Armando Bacot and Jalen Washington. He could get some minutes, especially early on in the season in games where the Tar Heels can get big leads in the second half. Shaver could also see minutes to spell Bacot and give him a breather if needed as well.
Preseason Bold Prediction
Shaver does see some time this year and grabs somewhere between 15-20 rebounds total this season. I think this could be doable for him if he does get more minutes than we think he will, too.
