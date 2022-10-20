UNC Basketball 2023-22 Snapshot Profile: Jalen Washington

The UNC basketball program welcomes in a top 20 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, headlined by three incoming recruits and one Recruit that enrolled early.

Among the incoming recruits is forward Jalen Washington.

Washington is originally from Indiana and saw his recruitment take shape with the Tar Heels once Hubert Davis took over the reigns of the program. He held offers from programs like Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Stanford, Alabama, Penn State, Louisville and others.

The 6-foot-10 forward has dealt with some injury issues over the last few years, but when healthy, is extremely talented. He sat out his senior season at Gary West (Ind.) due to a knee injury but averaged 12.5 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks a game as a junior while leading Gary West to the State Final Four.

Washington arrives at North Carolina with the expectation to solidify the front court depth for the Tar Heels. While he won’t be expected to play huge minutes right away, it’s not something that is out of the question by the end of the season. He has tremendous versatility and athleticism at the forward position.

Star center Armando Bacot said at ACC Media Day that Washington has the chance to be a significant piece off the bench.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Gary, Indiana

Ht: 6’10

Weight: 225

247Sports Composite Rankings

Four-Star / No. 48 overall / No. 2 in Indiana / No. 11C

Class of 2023: Freshman

Depth Chart Overview

Washington is just getting full clearance for full 5-on-5 activities so his conditioning may be a bit down to start the season. Because of that, look for him to play sparingly in the early stages and most likely work his way into the back end of the rotation. With Bacot and Pete Nance as the starting bigs, look for the bench rotation to consist of Justin McKoy, Dontrez Styles, Puff Johnson and Washington — in some order. While Styles and Johnson will be the small-ball 4s, Washington has a chance to cement himself as the true backup center to Bacot as the season goes on.

With his size, athletic ability and shooting touch, Washington could morph into a key piece to the rotation once he gets his legs under him and adjusts to the college game.

Preseason Bold Prediction

This all depends on how healthy he is and at what point he reaches his full strength. I do think he will be fully adjusted to the college game in terms of conditioning and strength by the time the New Year rolls around. I think he turns into a guy who plays 10+ minutes a night consistently come ACC play.