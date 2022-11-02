UNC Basketball 2023-22 Player Preview: Rob Landry

The North Carolina men’s basketball team is in store for a unique season due to its experienced and talented core. Each player has built their own path to the program, but a special one comes from junior Rob Landry.

The guard from Greensboro, NC, didn’t join the men’s basketball team like the majority of players who played in the Carolina blue threads usually do. They weren’t recruited. Instead, he joined the team last season after spending time on the Junior Varsity team. His roots in UNC are also unique, with his dad Pearce Landry being a Captain of the 1995 North Carolina men’s basketball team that went on to make a final-four appearance.

Landry didn’t see much action last season, being used as more of a reserve role. However, he did appear in three games but averaged a single minute.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Ht: 6’4

Weight: 190

247Sports Composite Rankings

Not ranked.

Class of 2023: Junior

Depth Chart Overview

Landry would play a reserve role this season, with opportunity coming on a chance if injuries were to occur. The roster is loaded with freshman and talented, experienced players in the shooting guard spot, such as Caleb Love, Duwe Farris, and D’Marco Dunn. Even with the departures of Anthony Harris and Kerwin Walton, seeing Landry play valuable minutes this season isn’t in the cards.

Year G MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT FG% FT% 2021-22 3 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0% 0% AS

Preseason Bold Prediction

It’s hard to predict what Landry brings to the team this season, with the returning four of five Iron Five players from last year. Hubert Davis is known for tight rotation, offering little to no playing time for those in reserve roles. The old saying “don’t fix something that isn’t broken” is applied here, so I don’t expect this season for Davis to throw away the formula that got UNC to the National Championship game a season prior. However, to go with the tradition of staying bold, Landry will see minutes at some point this season, scoring his first points as a Tar Heel.