UNC Basketball 2023-22 Player Preview: Dontrez Styles

The UNC basketball program hopes to see a jump from wing Dontrez Styles in his second year in Chapel Hill.

The former four-star prospect played sparingly as a freshman, but when he did, showed his athletic ability can be a real asset to this team. The 6-foot-6 wing has the ability to play and guard a few different positions for the Tar Heels.

Styles appeared in 30 games as a freshman, averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 5.8 minutes a game off the bench. Styles best game of the season was in one of the biggest moments of the season for UNC. He had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes against Baylor in the Round of 32.

In year two, Styles is expected to play a significant role for the Tar Heels and look to build on the way he ended the 2021-22 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Kinston, North Carolina

Ht: 6’6

Weight: 210

247Sports Composite Rankings

Four-Star / No. 66 overall / No. 2 in North Carolina // No. 13 SF

Class of 2023: Sophomore

Depth Chart Overview

Styles will start the season on the bench but should fall into that second or third guy in the bench rotation. Puff Johnson and Styles will play similar positions throughout the year, and with Puff’s emergence towards the end of last year, that may push Styles back a bit in terms of early minutes in games. Overall, Styles will consistently be the seventh or eighth man for the Tar Heels.

Career Stats

Year G MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT FG% FT% 2021-22 30 5.8 2.0 1.4 0.1 43.6 16.7 53.3

Preseason Bold Prediction

Styles is a key part of the expected success of the UNC program this season. His versatility will allow him to play a few different positions on the floor and allow him additional opportunities. I think because of that, he will see ample time on the floor and be an energy guy off the bench. Although he won’t need to always score, his athleticism will allow him that chance. I think he scored in double figures in at least five games this year — after zero as a freshman.

Players’ Photo Gallery

Florida State v North Carolina CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 12: Dontrez Styles #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels… CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 12: Dontrez Styles #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a dunk against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 12, 2022 in Chapel Hill , North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-3-dontrez-styles/



NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at North Carolina Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Saba Gigiberia (2)… Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Saba Gigiberia (2) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Dawson Garcia (13) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) defend in the second half at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-3-dontrez-styles/



NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Marquette vs North Carolina Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) reacts… Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) reacts after dunking against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-3-dontrez-styles/



NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-North Carolina vs Baylor Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) shoots… Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) shoots over Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-3-dontrez-styles/



NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-North Carolina vs Baylor Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) drives… Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) drives against Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://tarheelswire.usatoday.com/gallery/unc-basketball-2023-22-snapshot-profile-no-3-dontrez-styles/

