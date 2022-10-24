UNC Basketball 2023-22 Player Preview: Dontrez Styles
The UNC basketball program hopes to see a jump from wing Dontrez Styles in his second year in Chapel Hill.
The former four-star prospect played sparingly as a freshman, but when he did, showed his athletic ability can be a real asset to this team. The 6-foot-6 wing has the ability to play and guard a few different positions for the Tar Heels.
Styles appeared in 30 games as a freshman, averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 5.8 minutes a game off the bench. Styles best game of the season was in one of the biggest moments of the season for UNC. He had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes against Baylor in the Round of 32.
In year two, Styles is expected to play a significant role for the Tar Heels and look to build on the way he ended the 2021-22 season.
Preseason Player Profile
Hometown: Kinston, North Carolina
Ht: 6’6
Weight: 210
247Sports Composite Rankings
Four-Star / No. 66 overall / No. 2 in North Carolina // No. 13 SF
Class of 2023: Sophomore
Depth Chart Overview
Styles will start the season on the bench but should fall into that second or third guy in the bench rotation. Puff Johnson and Styles will play similar positions throughout the year, and with Puff’s emergence towards the end of last year, that may push Styles back a bit in terms of early minutes in games. Overall, Styles will consistently be the seventh or eighth man for the Tar Heels.
Career Stats
|Year
|G
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|3PT FG%
|FT%
|2021-22
|30
|5.8
|2.0
|1.4
|0.1
|43.6
|16.7
|53.3
Preseason Bold Prediction
Styles is a key part of the expected success of the UNC program this season. His versatility will allow him to play a few different positions on the floor and allow him additional opportunities. I think because of that, he will see ample time on the floor and be an energy guy off the bench. Although he won’t need to always score, his athleticism will allow him that chance. I think he scored in double figures in at least five games this year — after zero as a freshman.
