UNC Basketball 2023-22 Player Preview: D’Marco Dunn

UNC Basketball has its eyes set on a national championship this season, and sophomore guard D’Marco Dunn could provide the spark when called upon.

The former four-star recruit joined North Carolina last year, seeing limited opportunities in his freshman season. Dunn played more of a reserve role. However, he made a significant impact during the very few minutes played.

Dunn appeared in 23 games, averaging one point on a 4.1-minute average per game. Throughout the year, Dunn showed glimpses of why he finished top 16 in the Nation for shooting guards. His best game came in the 91-65 win over Boston College when Dunn finished with six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Ht: 6’5

Weight: 190

247Sports Composite Rankings

Four-Star / No. 68 overall / No. 3 in North Carolina // No. 16 SG

Class of 2023: Sophomore

Depth Chart Overview

Dunn’s role will continue to be off the bench as he competes with four-star freshman Seth Trimble for playing time. The backcourt of RJ Davis and Caleb Love likely will not only start but demand much of the workload, giving Dunn limited opportunity. However, much like last season, if any injury were to occur or a spark is needed, we can see Dunn’s role expanded.

Career Stats

Year G MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT FG% FT% 2021-22 23 4.1 1.0 0.3 0.3 29% 20% 53.3

Preseason Bold Prediction

Right now, UNC is loaded with talent and has clogged positions, including shooting guard. Dunn is set to play a similar role as last season, seeing some court action periodically throughout the season. Dunn should see an uptick in minutes during those opportunities, but with such a strong core on and off the bench, Dunn’s consistent minutes will likely come the following season. To keep it bold, I see Dunn exploding for at least one game this season, where he finishes with 10+ points and at least five assists.

Players’ Photo Gallery