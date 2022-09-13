UNC basketball 2022-23 schedule release takeaways

The 2022-23 UNC basketball schedule was officially released on Tuesday as we inch closer and closer to the start of the new campaign.

For North Carolina, they enter the upcoming season as one of the favorites to cut down the nets in April. But with that comes a target on their back.

UNC will be tested all season long including facing a tough non-conference schedule before heading into the meat of the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule which is always grueling. This will be good for the Tar Heels to get a feel of where they are at and potentially improve if they have too.

With practice starting in a few weeks, things will ramp up for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. But before we focus on that, I wanted to give some takeaways from the schedule release on Tuesday.

The Tar Heels will be tested early on



Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts in the second half at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina’s non-conference schedule is a tough one this season and it will provide a test for this team that has title aspirations right away. After non-conference games against UNCW, College of Charleston, Gardner-Webb, and James Madison, the Tar Heels head out to Oregon to play in the Phil Knight Invitational.

That is a loaded field with Villanova, Michigan State, Alabama, Iowa State, Oregon, and UCONN as potential opponents.

Following that event, UNC has Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan waiting for them before ACC play. They play at Indiana, and will have neutral site games against Ohio State and Michigan.

Some Big Ten flavor



Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

I mentioned it previously but as part of UNC’s non-conference schedule, they have three Big Ten teams to face and they will be three of the top teams in that conference.

In total, UNC could face four Big Ten teams as part of the non-conference schedule depending on what happens at the PK Invitational with Michigan State. If they meet, that would be the first Big Ten Matchup for them this season.

Currently, they are scheduled to go to Indiana for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, then play Ohio State at MSG and then a few days later face Michigan in Charlotte.

We will get to see how UNC matches up with that conference early on.

A road start



Mar 11, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts during the second half of an ACC Tournament semifinal game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Two of North Carolina’s first three ACC games this year will come on the road in the month of December.

They will open the season at Virginia Tech on December 4th before the conference home opener on December 10th against Georgia Tech. They will then open up the rest of the ACC schedule by playing at Pitt on either December 30th or 31st. Sometimes these can be trap games early on in the conference season, but getting through them could boost the confidence early in ACC play.

Back to Virginia



Mar 10, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) hangs on the rim after dunking against Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) and center Francisco Caffaro (22) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, UNC will face Virginia twice in the regular season and will make a trip to Charlottesville to face the Cavaliers.

Recently, the Cavaliers have been a burden for the Tar Heels as they have struggled against Tony Bennett’s team, especially on the road. UNC bucked the trend last season by beating the Cavaliers 74-58 at home and then again in the ACC Tournament.

Let’s see if UNC can keep the winning streak going.

Some rest before Duke



Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) celebrates with guard Dontrez Styles (3) after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As a tradition, UNC will meet hated Rival Duke twice this year and will host the season finale against the Blue Devils at home.

When the two teams meet in Durham on February 4th, it will be the second game in a stretch of three games in seven days for the Tar Heels. They will host Pitt on Feb. 1 and then play at Wake Forest on Feb. 7.

But when the two teams close out the season, UNC will have four days off to prepare for the Blue Devils.

Prior to the March 4th meeting in Chapel Hill, UNC’s prior game will be February 27th at Florida State.