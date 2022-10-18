UNC Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Tyler Nickel

The UNC basketball program welcomes in a top 20 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, headlined by three incoming recruits and one Recruit that enrolled early.

Among the incoming recruits is forward Tyler Nickel.

The Virginia native is one of four players in the 2022 recruiting class, one that head coach Hubert Davis had his hands on after taking over for Roy Williams. Nickel committed to North Carolina in September of 2021 before his senior season at East Rockingham. They picked the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, Iowa, and LSU.

Nickel put together a fantastic season for East Rockingham, leaving the school as the state’s all-time leading scorer. They passed names like JJ Reddick and Mac McClung by crossing the 2,802 career points mark.

Now, he arrives on UNC’s campus with a chance to provide a spark off the bench as a wing shooter, something the Tar Heels will see as a valuable addition potentially right away. Nickel can flat-out score and UNC hopes that translates well to the net level right away.

If it doesn’t, that’s not the end of the world as his development is the most important thing for the forward and the Tar Heels.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Ht: 6’7

Weight: 2220

247Sports Composite Rankings

Four-Star /No. 80 overall/No. 3 in Virginia // No. 15 PF

Class of 2023: Freshman

Depth Chart Overview

Nickel will begin the 2022-23 season as a role player off the bench in his first season for the Tar Heels. Where he comes off the bench in terms of the rotation is still up in the air. For UNC, they will likely go with Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy, D’Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles, and Seth Trimble off the bench in the rotation. Where Nickel falls in that spot will be interesting to see.

If he plays well early and shows the ability to knock down perimeter shots, he could fall into the good graces of the coaching staff and earn a spot right away. His development will be something to watch moving forward.

Preseason Bold Prediction

With Nickel having a spot off the bench and his place in the rotation still to be determined, it’s hard making a bold prediction. But for him, I’ll say he makes 10+ three-pointers in his first year with the Tar Heels.