UNC Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Seth Trimble

Our 2022-23 UNC basketball player preview series continues, as we take a closer look at freshman guard Seth Trimble.

Although the UNC basketball program returns the majority of the roster that went to last season’s national championship game, there are some new faces that have been added to the mix to help bolster Hubert Davis’ squad.

One of the newcomers is Seth Trimble, the younger brother of former Tar Heel JP Tokoto. The four-star Recruit makes his way to Chapel Hill with high expectations, as 247Sports Composite viewed him as the No.1 overall player out of his home state of Wisconsin.

With all incoming freshmen, the question always is whether or not the player is ready to make an immediate impact. In Trimble’s case, it may not be long before he becomes a regular in Davis’ rotation.

High School Career

Trimble put together a historic career at Menomonee Falls High School, as he is one of just 48 players in state history to score 2,000 career points while also setting a school record of 300 assists.

As a senior, Trimble capped off his high school career in style, helping lead his team to their first conference championship since 2010. They finished the season with a 25-4 record and earned their first-ever state tournament berth.

Trimble was named “Mr. Basketball” an award given out by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association to the state’s top senior player. He was also named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, an award that recognizes Athletes for their play but also their performance in the Classroom and character, and also earned the Associated Press honor, which is given to the state’s top player regardless of their graduating class.

What to Expect in 2022-2023

Last season, we saw a very heavy dose of RJ Davis and Caleb Love.

With the loss of Anthony Harris, the Tar Heels didn’t have a backup guard that Davis could rely on to provide quality minutes. With the addition of Trimble, that certainly can change.

We’ll still see a lot of Davis and Love, but Trimble could earn some quality minutes spelling both players at any given point.

Trimble has a skillset that could succeed right away. He’s very athletic, as he uses his athleticism to help him drive to the rim. He’s grown a reputation as a solid passer as well as an above-average rebounder for his position and has the ability to defend either guard position.

Those are all qualities that could certainly earn him playing time.

Fortunately, Trimble won’t have to be thrown right into the starting lineup, as the Tar Heels’ veteran backcourt is expected to handle those duties. However, Trimble will have time to learn and develop, as he’ll be utilized as a player who could provide a spark off the bench.

Bold Prediction

Of the three incoming freshmen (not including Will Shaver, given he’s already been with the team last season) Seth Trimble will play the biggest role in the Tar Heels national championship pursuit.

We all remember the 2016-2017 team: think of Trimble as this year’s version of Nate Britt.

Britt, who appeared in all 40 games that season, mostly as a reserve, played in just under 20 minutes per contest. His numbers won’t stand out to anyone, but his production off the bench was a valuable weapon for Roy Williams to utilize at any given point.

Depth is crucial, and Trimble will be a major part of it this season. If he can provide the Tar Heels with strong production off the bench anywhere from 12-17 minutes per game, it will give Davis opportunities to keep his starters fresh, especially down the stretch.

