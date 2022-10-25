UNC Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Jalen Washington

Our 2022-23 UNC basketball player preview series continues, as we take a closer look at freshman big man Jalen Washington.

One of the more polarizing players for the UNC basketball program this season is incoming freshman Jalen Washington.

Jalen Washington is a 6-foot-10 power forward from Gary, Indiana. Washington was a 4-star in the 247 Sports Composite and listed as the 49th-best prospect in the 2022 class.

Washington’s length and ability to shoot the ball behind the arc have set him apart from other prospects. He can score from just about anywhere on the floor and can do it both on and off the ball.

As the Tar Heels look for depth to back Armando Bacot and Pete Nance, Jalen Washington can be that guy and much more.

High School Career

Jalen Washington dominated at West High School in Gary, IN.

In his last full high school season, Washington posted 12.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and three blocks. Washington was first-team all-state and first-time all-conference, while also leading his team to the state semifinals.

Washington also received an invite to the NBPA camp and was a member of the 2022 USA Junior National Team.

Despite his high rating, Washington missed significant time in his high school career due to multiple injuries. The 4-star missed the entirety of his senior season due to an ACL tear on his right knee. This was his second ACL tear on the same knee in two years.

Jalen Washington finished his four years with offers from many big-time college basketball programs, but in the end, he decided to commit to UNC.

What To Expect In 2023

Jalen Washington will look to carve out a role in UNC’s loaded frontcourt.

Washington will surely start the year sitting behind preseason All-American, Armando Bacot and Northwestern transfer, Pete Nance.

Washington will also have to compete with Dontrez Styles and Justin McKoy for minutes this season.

However, Jalen Washington’s game could fit very well with this roster.

Washington will be able to stretch the floor for the guards and provide spacing inside. His ability to shoot the three could also fill a void left by Brady Manek.

Along with this, Washington is excellent at running the floor and scoring in transition. This skill can help take UNC’s already elite offense to another level.

Defensively, Jalen Washington’s length will be a huge advantage for the Tar Heels, as he measures in with a seven-foot four-inch wingspan.

When asked about Jalen Washington’s role, Armando Bacot had high expectations for the 6-foot-10 freshman.

Bacot said, “I think he has the chance to be the sixth or seventh man. He’s really good.”

Washington has the potential to have a big role this season for the Tar Heels.

Last season North Carolina faced an issue regarding their depth, especially in the front court. Both Armando Bacot and Brady Manek were forced to play significant minutes in big games for the Tar Heels.

Jalen Washington can help solve that issue and provide relief for Bacot and Nance.

Washington would also be able to provide valuable minutes for North Carolina off the bench. This season, don’t be surprised if the Indiana native receives a major role in the team’s rotation.

Bold Prediction

Jalen Washington’s size and playstyle give him the potential to be one of the top freshmen in the ACC.

There are not many players who play like Washington. The combination of his size and skill will be a problem for many teams both offensively and defensively.

Teams will also be forced to account for Bacot and Nance, which could give Washington a significant amount of open looks this season.

Jalen Washington’s game is the perfect addition to this UNC roster and his presence can help the Tar Heels make a run back to the game’s brightest stage in April.

Assuming the Indiana big man stays healthy, he could be in for a big freshman season.

Check out our previously released 2022-2023 UNC basketball player previews below:

The Biscuit Boys | Tyler Nickel | Seth Trimble

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, views, and updates.