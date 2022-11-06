UNC Asheville, Western Carolina college basketball 2022-23 preview

The 2022-23 college basketball season opens Monday, with all the area’s Division I teams in action.

The UNC Asheville men’s Squad begins its campaign with a game at Central Florida starting at 8 pm (ESPN+). The Bulldogs play their first home game at Kimmel Arena vs. Brevard on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m

Asheville’s Women’s team plays its first game at home Monday with a first-time meeting against Converse College beginning at 6:30 pm

Western Carolina’s men are on the road for the first week of the season with games against Power 5 opponents. The Catamounts travel to Georgia on Monday night (7 pm, SEC Network+) and play at Maryland on Thursday (7 pm, Big Ten Network+) before their home opener against Brescia on Sunday at 4 pm

