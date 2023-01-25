UNC-Asheville vs. Presbyterian odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 25 predictions from top models

The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big South Matchup at 6:30 pm ET Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is 15-6 overall and 8-0 at home, while the Blue Hose are 5-16 overall and 0-10 on the road. UNC-A has won each of the last three meetings which followed a four-game win streak by Presbyterian in the head-to-head series.

UNC-Asheville vs. Presbyterian spread: UNC-Asheville -9

UNC-Asheville vs. Presbyterian over/under: 129.5 points

UNC-Asheville vs. Presbyterian money line: UNC-Asheville -455, Presbyterian +345

What you need to know about UNC-Asheville

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville managed a 64-58 win over South Carolina Upstate. It was the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs even though they aren’t blowing teams out as all six have come by 10 points or fewer.

UNC-A has a true go-to guy in forward Drew Pember, who is in his second year with the program. The Tennessee transfer leads the Big South in points per game (19.2), rebounds per game (9.7) and blocks per game (2.6). He was the Big South Defensive Player of the Year last season and appears on his way to not only repeating with that award but also claiming the conference player of the year award.

What you need to know about Presbyterian

Presbyterian lost a Heartbreaker to the Longwood Lancers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Blue Hose fell just short of Longwood by a score of 58-56. It was the seventh straight loss for Presbyterian, who dropped to 1-7 in conference play.

The Blue Hose really struggle on the Offensive end as just one starter is averaging in double figures. The team simply hasn’t been able to find its shot this year, ranking 341st (out of 363 teams) with a 29.9% 3-point percentage and 353rd with a 62.4% free throw percentage. Knocking down 40% from the field seems to be the threshold for the Blue Hose as they are 5-7 when shooting above 40% but 0-9 when shooting below 40%.

