Unbeaten men’s soccer catapults up two Division III polls

The Hamilton College men’s soccer team made Giant moves up two Division III polls that were released on Sept. 27.

United Soccer Coaches Sept. 27 Poll | D3soccer.com Sept. 27

The Continentals, who are 6-0-1 overall, are ranked ninth in this week’s D3soccer.com Top 25 poll and 12th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. Hamilton was ranked 19th in both polls last week.

The Continentals edged SUNY Polytechnic 1-0 on Sept. 20 and defeated then-nationally ranked No. 10 Tufts University by the same score on Sept. 24. Hamilton and Wesleyan University, which is ranked in the top 10 in both polls, played to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 25.

Luke Peplowski ’25 leads the Continentals with four goals and nine points. Pandelis Margaronis ’25 has added three goals and Luke Ehrenfreund ’25 Tops the team with three assists. Ben Ziegler ’24who has started all four New England Small College Athletic Conference matches, owns a 0.62 goals against average and .857 save percentage with two shutouts in 437-plus minutes.

Hamilton travels to Connecticut College for a conference match that starts at 2:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Camels are ranked eighth in the D3soccer.com poll.