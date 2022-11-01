Unbeaten Hill-Murray goes OT to stop Richfield in boys’ soccer semifinals

Jacob Dinzeo is only human. When his potentially game-tying penalty kick got stopped late in regulation of a Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinal Tuesday at US Bank Stadium, the Hill-Murray junior forward felt his heart drop.

They feared the Pioneers’ undefeated season would likewise plunge. So he did what Captains must do. They remained stoic.

“I knew that if I was the one to show defeat, the team’s spirit would drop as well,” Dinzeo said.

Instead of folding against upset-minded Richfield, Hill-Murray forced overtime on a goal by Taylor Petrich with 29 seconds to play and later won 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout.

Hill-Murray (21-0) edged the No. 5 seed Spartans (11-5-4), who were making their first state tournament appearance since winning the 1975 championship.

Ronan O’Connor scored twice, including the final penalty kick goal.

Hill-Murray entered the game having allowed just two goals all season and having trailed in a game only once. Richfield led 3-1 at halftime.

“We talked about scoring three against them; we weren’t going to sit back,” Spartans Coach Mike Harris said.

The Pioneers, meanwhile, were determined to fight back.

“We hadn’t been truly challenged by a team and put in a hard situation,” said Dinzeo, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection. “I couldn’t be more proud of the boys and how they responded today.”

