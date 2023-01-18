Unbeaten Cinnaminson basketball has the longest winning streak in 15 years

If practice does indeed make perfect, then it’s understandable why the Cinnaminson High School boys’ basketball has yet to lose a game this season.

“We haven’t had a bad practice,” head coach Mike Fries said.

Yes, drills have gone poorly. Yes, Mistakes have been made, but Fries has left Pirates practice every day this winter excited by what his kids accomplished.

“The (athletic director) said how did practice go, I say it went Fantastic again,” Fries said. “They come in focused every day, ready to go. We’re in and out, and there’s a reason we’re in and out. If you go too long, they’re going to lose focus. We practice for about an hour and a half, and we practice hard for that hour and a half. They’re focused and determined, and each practice is like a game. Sometimes you got to pull back the reins, don’t want to get anyone hurt.”

