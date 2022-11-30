UMT holds conference on linguistics, literature

First two-day International Conference on Linguistics and Literature was organized by the Institute of Liberal Arts of the University of Management and Technology (UMT). Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza and Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani attended the event as chief guests.

Dean of Institute of Liberal Arts Dr. Nadia, Chairperson of the Department Dr. Arshad Ali Khan, a large number of scholars, researchers and experts from all over Pakistan including UMT Faculty and students participated in the conference.

International experts, scholars and researchers from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and America addressed and presented research papers through Zoom.

Addressing the event, the Dean Institute of Liberal Arts, Dr. Nadia, thanked the guest speakers and participants for their participation and said that the aim of the conference is to educate students about innovative ideas and teach them how to conduct research in modern ways.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza thanked the participants and congratulated the Dean and Director of the Institute of Liberal Arts on the successful conference and said that the aim of UMT by organizing such events is to provide facilities for a better future for students and teachers so that they can develop new ways of innovation.