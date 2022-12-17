Ummel overcomes adversity, lives out basketball dream playing for Cedar Hollow

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) – Basketball is a Unifying sport.

“They just see her glow when she gets to play basketball,” Cedar Hollows girls basketball Coach Haley Beckstead. “I like getting goosebumps thinking about it.”

In Grand Island, Sophie Ummel got the chance to join a team and play the game she loves.

“She’s obsessed with the sport of basketball,” said Emersen McIntyre, one of Ummel’s teammates. “It was definitely a big deal for her and it brings a smile to her face.”

“I think it’s very exciting that she’s on the team this year because it’s a huge step for her because she’s always wanted to play,” added Addie Miller, another of Ummel’s teammates.

Ummel was born with Down Syndrome. While that comes with challenges, she’s always been a hooper at heart.

“Basketball is really good,” Ummel said. “It’s my favorite sport. I started at one. My favorite part is shooting the hoops.”

Ummel is an eighth grader at Cedar Hollow in the Northwest Public School system. It’s a community that’s supported her since she was young.

“These kids have been together since kindergarten and this is their ninth year together,” Beckstead said. “There’s already kids here ready to support her. They’re super thrilled.”

All of Ummel’s efforts culminated into a special moment this week. In Cedar Hollow’s last game of the year, she got to run a play that she named herself.

“She really likes the show ‘Teen Wolf’ and that’s what she always talks about,” McIntyre said. “She tells us about it and tries to update us on the show, so it’s really funny when she found that name because it’s something that she got to pick and it definitely helps her.”

After practicing all week, Ummel ran Teen Wolf against GICC — and she scored on the Crusaders.

“Making layups, I’m really excited about that,” Ummel said.

“I was very excited for her because it’s a huge step in her life,” Miller added. “It’s cool to see someone different play and be on a team and be treated the same as everyone else.”

As much as this team — and this moment — has impacted her, Ummel is leaving a lasting impression on those around her.

“She’s a special girl,” Beckstead said. “I just am so proud of her.”

