UMMA Fosters Local Community Creative Arts

Photo courtesy of Kaya Ginsky
When one asks “what makes an artist?” it may be philosophical, snarky or pretentious. Regardless of the question’s intent, the “FUN” exhibit at the UMMA Irving Stenn Jr. Gallery (May 14 – Sept. 9), provides the answers: a community, craft materials and a sense of freedom and fun.

Throughout the summer, patrons of the window-filled exhibition space in the center of campus turned basic materials into massive sculptures. The project began as the brainchild of UMMA curator for Teaching and Learning, Grace VanderVliet. Years ago, VanderVliet had a vision for the gallery, “I would turn it into a gathering space for families,” she said in a phone interview with The Michigan Daily, “and I would invite people in to practice having conversations about life, around art, using art.”

This vision turned into a class led by the Lloyd Scholars for Writing and the Arts Art Director, Mark Tucker. The gallery space was a blank slate until VanderVliet asked students to create a sculpture reimagining an UMMA collection work of their choosing. From there, with a paper-covered floor and masses of paper, glue, wire, staples and paint, the project expanded and exploded. Students became Resident artists alongside VanderVliet, Tucker and the UMMA team, joined by brief artist Residencies from community members of all ages.

