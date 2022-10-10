UMFK Men’s Soccer Team will play NCAA Division I opponent

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) – The University of Maine Fort Kent Men’s soccer team could play the toughest regular season schedule in their history. The Bengals have already played aN NCAA Division 1 School, St Francis University and now they hvae added a team from the power Laden Big East Conference to their schedule. The Bengals will take on the University of Connecticut Huskies in Storrs Connecticut next week. This game is a late addition to UMFK’s schedule and Coach Oniequeky Samuels says it shows the respect the UMFK soccer program is receiving.

Oniqueky Samuels:” A couple of weeks ago UCONN reached out and wanted to play us. Their words were, they are having a good season and they are a good school and they are looking to add another game. They would like us to go there and play, so we have the space and the flexibility, and we needed more games. This is a wonderful experience for everyone involved. In terms of playing a high quality team and a good facility. It is a perfect game to test exactly where we are and where we are going.”

Samuels says the Bengals try to learn something from every team and every game they play. The Coach also feels that his team will be putting in a great effort on the field.

Samuels:” Whatever the result it. It is a Testament of what we are doing. I think we have top quality players on the field and in the classroom. I think I have top quality people as well. We are excited for it and looking forward to it. I think we are going to do well.”

The Bengals Coach says the game will be another chance for the team to get some more national recognition.

Samuels:” We had Leon Braveboy who played for the Grenada National team against the United States. That is where some of this has stemmed from as well because Fort Kent is on the map. it is a good opportunity and good exposure for Fort Kent for the players for the coaching staff.”

Samuels put together a very tough schedule for his team with two NCAA Division 1 opponents and several NCAA Division II soccer powers on the slate. He feels this will get his team ready for the Playoffs and sets them up for success as they learn that hard work and dedication pay off.

Samuels:” Whatever the result we get we are happy with it because it is a learning opportunity. Any sport is a game where you can not only learn the theory, but you got to do the practical and play the teams and then you learn on the job.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.