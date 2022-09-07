UMFK basketball Coach resigns in fiery email

The University of Maine at Fort Kent men’s basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic director Resigned from the school on Wednesday, announcing his decision in a fiery email sent to members of UMFK’s faculty, including its president.

“Typically when you draft up an email of the sorts it would begin with something like: ‘it’s with great sadness’ or ‘I’ve made the difficult decision to resign’, but as I sit here and write this email, it is with great relief, that I have Resigned my position as Men’s Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director,” Bird, who became the university’s men’s basketball Coach in 2014, wrote in the email sent at 12:08 pm Wednesday.

“For the past eight years, I have tried my best to represent UMFK in the best manner I know how, by recruiting first and foremost, good human beings to our basketball program,” Bird said. “While we had some amazing years the first 5-6, the last couple, combined with COVID have been Tougher than ever.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button