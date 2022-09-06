UMF hires Nate Carson as its Women’s basketball Coach

New UMaine Farmington Athletic director Jamie Beaudoin has officially selected his successor as the Beavers’ Women’s basketball head coach.

Nate Carson was selected last year to be the interim Coach of the Women’s team while Beaudoin served as the interim Athletic director. Beaudoin was hired as the permanent AD earlier this year, and on Tuesday he announced in a news release that Carson has been hired as the permanent women’s hoops coach.

“Throughout the interview process, Nate impressed us with his passion, drive, and vision for the future of the Women’s basketball program,” Beaudoin, who was the UMF Women’s Coach from 1999-2021, said in the release. “He is a proud UMF alumnus with great knowledge of the game of basketball. After a year at the helm, he has developed strong recruiting ties and gained valuable experience as a head coach. He and the team are excited to get back to work and start their season and the beginning of the pursuit of the North Atlantic Conference Championship.”

Carson, a 2014 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington, led the Beavers to a 10-10 record, including 5-5 in the Northeast Athletic Conference, in 2021-22.

“I am very passionate about UMF athletics and I am excited to have the opportunity to help push the UMF Women’s basketball program forward,” Carson said. “I am excited to get back to work and am eager to help this program grow, while being able to place my own imprint on things.”

Carson had to jump right into Rebuilding mode once the season ended, as the Beavers had seven Seniors last year, including the top four scorers, Alex Bessey (Spruce Mountain and Central Maine Community College alumnus), Page Brown, McKenna Brodeur and Tia Day ( Monmouth Academy graduate).

Carson played for the UMF men’s team and finished with 536 points, 353 rebounds and 119 assists. He ranks in the top 10 in program history in free-throw percentage (.776) and 3-point percentage (.365).

Soon after graduation, he was hired as an Assistant for longtime men’s Coach Dick Meader, and following Meader’s retirement in 2020, Carson spent a year as an Assistant under Sam Leal.

Beaudoin led the Beavers to a 295-261 record and five conference championships during his 22 seasons as Coach of the Women’s team.