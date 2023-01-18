UMF Emery Community Arts Center launches semester ‘Tidelines’ exhibit by North Carolina-based artist Katie St. Clair

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus launches its spring semester season with “Tidelines,” a stunning exhibit by North Carolina-based artist Katie St. Clair. The exhibit is on display in the Emery Flex Space Gallery from Jan. 26 to March 9. It is free and open to the public.

An artist talk is scheduled for March 9 at 4:30 pm in the Emery Performance Space and will be followed by a closing reception with the artist from 5:30–7 pm in the Flex Space Gallery.

St. Clair created this new series of large paintings and prints during recent “off-grid” Residences on two coastal islands: Haida Gwaii, located in the northwestern reaches of Canada, and the Burren, a Rocky landscape on the west coast of Ireland. Deeply inspired by the landscape, St. Clair’s art practice and research explores color and form as well as the interconnectivity of ecosystems within a specific environment.

