UMD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ENTERS WBCA RANKINGS AT NO. 23, SITS AT NO. 22 IN D2SIDA TOP 25

The UMD Women’s basketball team was placed at No. 23 in the newest WBCA Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

This is UMD’s first time cracking the Top 25 in the WBCA Poll this season, having last been ranked at No. 22 in the final incarnation of the poll for the 2021-22 campaign on March 28 of last year. The team has at least received votes in each of the polls in 2022-23 leading up to this reintroduction into the rankings.

The Bulldogs couple this WBCA rank with a No. 22 placement in this week’s D2SIDA Media Poll. UMD entered the year receiving votes in the preseason edition of that poll and first cracked the rankings at No. 25 is Dec. 20. The Bulldogs are No. 4 in the D2SIDA’s Central Region standings.

UMD will look to defend this newfound ranking this weekend on a road trip through Minnesota. The Bulldogs first face off against Concordia in St. Paul on Friday, Jan. 6 at 5:30 pm UMD then takes on Minnesota State in Mankato on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:30 pm The Mavericks came in at No. 5 in the newest WBCA Poll and No. 14 in the D2SIDA rankings.