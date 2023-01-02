UMD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DOWNS THE DRAGONS 60-45

Next Game: at Concordia St. Paul 1/6/2023 | 5:30 PM Jan. 06 (Fri) / 5:30 PM at Concordia St. Paul History

The UMD Women’s basketball team went undefeated throughout the holiday weekend. In game number two of a back-to-back home stretch, the Bulldogs defeated MSU Moorhead with a final score of 60-45. The win propels UMD’s overall record to 11-2 and helps the team maintain a flawless 8-0 mark in NSIC contests.

Fast starts became the story of the weekend. Similar to their efforts on Saturday, the Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on Sunday. Kaylee Nelson scored five of the points in that run herself. First frame scoring slowed down after this opening stretch, so the Bulldog defense Tagged in. Solid defensive play forced the Dragons into seven first period turnovers, four of which came from steals. UMD also held Moorhead to just 2-12 (16.7%) shooting as a team in the frame. Through these efforts, the Bulldogs were able to develop a 12-4 lead heading into the second quarter.

Ella Gilbertson and Taya Hakamaki kept the ball Rolling offensively for the Bulldogs to start quarter number two, combining for their team’s first nine points of the frame. This was enough to keep the Bulldogs up eight at a score of 21-13 with 6:15 left until the half. They’d led by as much as nine.

But an Olivia Skibiel three-ball tw0 minutes later cut UMD’s lead right back down to five, the lowest it had been since 5-0, at a score of 21-16. It seemed as if MSU Moorhead might be able to will itself back into the contest. Instead, after that basket, the Bulldogs held the Dragons scoreless until halftime. During that stretch, UMD forced three turnovers that helped spark a 9-0 run. Maesyn Thiesen and Brooke Olson led that surge, combining for all nine points. The Bulldogs went into the break with a sizable 30-16 advantage. As a team, they’d shot an even 6-12 from the field in frame two.

At the break, Olson and Thiesen led UMD in the scoring column, each registering eight points. Thiesen’s came on 4-6 shooting from the field. Gilbertson and Nelson contributed five points apiece, and Hakamaki chipped in four points. Olson led the way on the boards, corralling seven first half rebounds. Taytum Rhoades was also solid on the glass with four rebounds. Thiesen and Rhoades led the assists category with two dimes a pop.

To start half number two, the Bulldogs found themselves on the wrong side of a run.

MSUM scored eight straight points out of the break, sealed by a three-point play from Peyton Boom. This cut Moorhead’s deficit all the way back down to six at a score of 30-24 with 7:40 left to play. Unfortunately for the Dragons, the Bulldogs were quick to respond. Ella Gilbertson went on a personal 5-0 run, followed by makes from Olson and Thiesen to push the team’s unanswered stretch to 9-0. Just like that, UMD was back up in double figures, the score 39-24 with 5:24 left in the frame.

Scoring would bounce back-and-forth for the remainder of the quarter, a formula that favored the leading Bulldogs. UMD was able to ride this trend to a 48-36 advantage by the quarter’s end. Hakamaki added five more points to her tally during this stretch.

Olson had been a steady scorer all game for the Bulldogs, and the start of the final frame was no exception. She had a pair of finishes at the basket and hit another three to help extend her team’s lead all the way to 18 at a score of 57-39 with just 5:48 to go. UMD never led by less than double figures in the frame – instead, they just kept building and building upon their cushion. A Myra Moorjani three with 1:40 left put the Bulldogs up 19, their largest lead of the game. Much like the team’s ability to score the ball, UMD’s tendency to swipe it away hadn’t gone anywhere in the fourth, either. Hakamaki recorded her first two steals of the game in the quarter, and Thiesen stole the ball for a fourth time. It makes sense that the eventual 60-45 Bulldog win would come from this kind of equation

Olson had 19 points and nine rebounds for UMD, leading the team in both fields. The Graduate forward went 8-16 from the field on the day. Gilbertson had 10 points to go with two steals. Thiesen scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, swiped four steals and even blocked a shot. The Graduate guard scored her share of the 60 on 5-10 shooting, too. Hakamaki provided nine points while Rhoades grabbed eight rebounds and dropped four dimes.

The Dragons were led by Natalie Jens, who had a game-high 21 points on 7-11 shooting. Terryn Johnson led the way in the rebounds department with seven.

POST-GAME WITH PEARSON

It’s not just that UMD is 11-2 or perfect in-conference- it’s that they’re doing it all while running about as hot as a team can run. The Bulldogs currently find themselves on a seven-game win streak. They’re the only team in the NSIC that can boast such a figure.

Still, this doesn’t pull any grand elation out of UMD head Coach Many Pearson- what matters most to her is how things are looking heading into March.

“I honestly don’t think about that (seven-game win streak) at all,” Pearson said “Our number one goal is to get a little better Everyday so that we can be playing our best basketball at the end of the year, and we are working hard every day to try and achieve that goal.”

It can be hard to imagine a team like the Bulldogs clicking at an even higher rate than what they’re working at now, but it’s a game of relativity.

What UMD has showcased so far this year actually proves that it’s good enough to do what’s needed to get even better. That doesn’t mean it’s easy- for any team- but it’s possible, and it’s always the goal. These are sentiments Pearson is echoing as her team enters the new year.

“We need to continue improving on both ends of the floor, take care of the basketball and rebound,” Pearson said. “If each of our players can get a little bit better on their Offensive skill sets- and if we can continue improving our Offensive Chemistry each week- I am excited about our potential as a team.”

UP NEXT

UMD heads out on a two-game road stretch this weekend, their first of 2023. The Bulldogs will be in St. Paul to play the Golden Bears on Friday, Jan. 6 at 5:30 pm They’ll then travel to Mankato to meet the Mavericks on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m