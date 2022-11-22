UMD MEN’S BASKETBALL STARTS NSIC PLAY IN ST. CLOUD

THE OPENING TIP

THE UMD men’s basketball team will start NSIC play when it travels to St. Cloud to face the Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m

LAST TIME OUT

This past weekend, UMD took part in the Inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic. Amongst a field of top-flight Division II programs, the Bulldogs proved that they belonged.

It’s Friday, Nov. 18, UMD kicked off tournament play against Point Loma, a team fresh off of a PacWest regular-season title. The first half belonged to the Bulldogs, as they walked into the locker room at the half with a 39-34 lead. In what had Mostly been a back-and-forth frame, UMD took a lead with 6:10 to go that they’d hold until the break. For the majority of the second half, the Bulldogs rode that momentum. They parlayed it into a lead as high as 14 at 60-46 and were still up eight with just 4:31 to go in the game. This is when the Sea Lions really proved their own worth- they closed the half on a 12-4 to force OT. Instead of being disheartened by the lost lead, the Bulldogs seemed to be motivated by it. Efficient shooting supplemented by several trips to the free-throw line powered UMD to a big 89-85 win.

Saturday, Nov. 19’s Matchup against Ferris State was every bit as much of a battle. Again, the Bulldogs took the first frame, this time leading 25-20 at half. They established their distance in this effort with a 7-2 run in the last six minutes and change of the frame. The Bulldogs held strong through the first part of the second half as they did on Friday, although they did have to fight back from a six-point deficit to make it 53-52 Ferris State with 6:41 left. This is where the similarities from the previous game start to fade away. Ferris State found a slight edge in the second part of the frame and ran with it, ending the game on an 18-12 run and never relinquishing their advantage. The (Ferris State) Bulldogs would lead by as much as 10 in this stretch at 66-56. UMD never stopped clawing and was down just five with 41 seconds left, but their comeback bid came up just short. Ferris State would take the contest 71-64, and UMD would settle for a 1-1 draw on the weekend.

RANKINGS ROUNDUP

The Bulldogs bumped down one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 in the D2SIDA Central Region Poll released on Monday. The newest D2SIDA Top 25 Poll comes out later today (Tuesday, Nov. 22). UMD sat at No. 8 in last week’s Incarnation of that poll. There hasn’t been a new NABC Poll since the association’s preseason rankings, where the Bulldogs slotted in at No. 7.

SCOUTING REPORT ON ST. CLOUD

From top to bottom, it’s a season of change in St. Cloud.

Prior to the start of the season, the program parted ways with former head Coach Matt Reimer after eight years behind the Huskies’ bench. Reimer was coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw St. Cloud finish 11-18 overall and 6-12 in conference play. Reimer went 129-102 across his tenure with the Huskies. Highlights include two-straight 20+ win seasons that were parlayed into two-straight NCAA Tournament bids from 2017-2019. Still, a recent 33-44 record over his past three seasons seems to have been enough to elicit change. A national search landed program reps in Canyon, Texas, and the rest is history.

For the past eight seasons, Division II’s West Texas A&M has known nothing but success. In that stretch, the Buffaloes went 210-50. They won the regular-season Lone Star Conference (LSC) Championship three times and its tournament title five times. The Buffaloes enter a new season on a six-year streak of NCAA Tournament bids. And they don’t just make it there, either- in that time, West Texas made the Elite Eight three times and even made a trip to the national championship in 2021.

Sustained success like that creates a standard for those involved. Needless to say, new St. Cloud State bench boss Quincy Henderson will have quite the expectation for his squad.

Henderson was an associate head coach at West Texas A&M through that near-decade of dominance. Now, himself and the Huskies program is hoping he’ll be able to translate what he saw in Canyon over to St. Cloud while taking on an elevated role.

Any roster would have been new to Henderson, but he still enters the team at a time where the group is experiencing some pretty heavy turnover. Three of the Huskies’ top four scorers from this past year entered the transfer portal. With them goes a combined 49.2 points a contest. This includes leading scorer Anthony Roberts. The 6-4 guard and his 20.7 PPG last season ended up at Purdue-Fort Wayne. Roberts also led the Huskies in rebounds with 8.4 a game. The Lone player of this fab four to remain with the program was Matthew Willert. The 6-6 junior forward averaged 13.3 points a game last year (third best on the team) while contributing 5.1 boards a game. So far this season, Willert’s averaged nine points, good for fourth on the team.

The players that make up the current top three for the Huskies are of all different kinds of backgrounds.

Take Joe Mutimer, for example. The junior guard has called St. Cloud home for three seasons now. In his sophomore campaign, Mutimer averaged 4 points in 15 minutes a game. With a mass Exodus comes a new opportunity for a player like Mutimer- through three games this season, he’s turned nearly 30 minutes a game into a 10.7 points per game clip.

St. Cloud knows how to use the transfer portal, too. Enter Tommy Chatman. This is Chatman’s third stop in as many seasons, starting his career at fellow NSIC school Northern State before going to New Mexico Junior College for his sophomore year. Chatman seems to be enjoying his return to the Division II ranks- he’s averaging 13.3 points a game through three contests, good for second on the team.

At the top sits the player with the least amount of collegiate experience under his belt of this crop – Tony Dahl.

In what is just his redshirt-freshman season, Dahl is making quite an early impression. He’s averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game so far on 53.8% shooting from the field and 57.9% shooting from three. He couples this with 5.3 rebounds a game, the second-best rate on the team.

This newly concocted Huskies Squad may be just 1-2 to start the year, but it’s clear that they’ve shown many signs of life throughout. If the team can continue to mold together over the course of the year, and if a player like Dahl only gets better with time, St. Cloud could easily have a rebound season. After-all, this is likely Henderson’s standard.

THE BROADCAST

Follow this conference Matchup live through the NSIC Network by clicking the lick below:

vs. St. Cloud State (Tuesday, Nov. 22 @ 5:30 pm): bit.ly/3i3WQwY

UP NEXT

UMD will follow a taste of NSIC play with a quick conclusion to its non-conference schedule. The Bulldogs will play host to a pair of Michigan opponents, first Michigan Tech on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 pm then Northern Michigan on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m